Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $63.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $420,610.52. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,715.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

