LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
LPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
LG Display Stock Performance
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,371,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70,081 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,349,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 392,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 123,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares during the period.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
