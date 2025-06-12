LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ (NYSE:LGF.A) Trading 2.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ (NYSE:LGF.A – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 943,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 891,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ Stock Up 2.8%

About LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms, and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Picture, Media Networks, and Television Production.

