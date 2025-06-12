Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liquidia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

LQDA stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.04. Liquidia has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $19.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $25,185.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,005.28. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 5,964 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $80,931.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 570,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,984.57. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 65.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

