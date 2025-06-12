Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Trading Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 445 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 445 ($6.03). 20,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 34,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436 ($5.91).

Literacy Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £259.05 million, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 409.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 426.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported GBX (7.05) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter. Literacy Capital had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 63.70%.

Insider Activity

Literacy Capital Company Profile

In other news, insider Christopher Sellers purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £191,000 ($258,912.84). Corporate insiders own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.

