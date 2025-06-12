LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LivaNova were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $23,102,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $21,340,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in LivaNova by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 339,139 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 742,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,214,000 after purchasing an additional 328,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,823,000 after purchasing an additional 265,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 111.19 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $57.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
