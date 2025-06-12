loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stake Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) by 345.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,677 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $1.35 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $503.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.39. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $273.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

