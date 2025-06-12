Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Securities set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LITE stock opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.28. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,605,966.18. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $362,518.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,904.59. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,520 shares of company stock worth $2,103,278. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Lumentum by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Lumentum by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.