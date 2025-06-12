MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 319,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

MNSB stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $142.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.26%.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

