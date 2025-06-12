Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.04. 53,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 131,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Mainz Biomed Stock Down 1.9%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mainz Biomed
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.92% of Mainz Biomed at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Mainz Biomed Company Profile
Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.
