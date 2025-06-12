MariMed (MRMD) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

MariMed (OTC:MRMD – Get Free Report) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MariMed to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares MariMed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MariMed
|-8.95%
|1.58%
|0.53%
|MariMed Competitors
|-38.94%
|-24.68%
|-6.33%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares MariMed and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MariMed
|$148.60 million
|-$16.03 million
|-2.42
|MariMed Competitors
|$310.11 million
|-$49.81 million
|-5.52
Volatility & Risk
MariMed has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MariMed and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MariMed
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.00
|MariMed Competitors
|291
|567
|1085
|86
|2.48
As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 80.88%. Given MariMed’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MariMed has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
MariMed beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About MariMed
MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
