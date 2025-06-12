Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $590.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $551.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

