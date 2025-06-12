Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.59 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.41). Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.39), with a volume of 1,803 shares trading hands.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Trading Down 3.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £64.23 million, a P/E ratio of -187.24 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.06.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 0.13 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

