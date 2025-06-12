Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,615,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,486,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,619,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Itron by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 214,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Itron by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,199,000 after acquiring an additional 196,396 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Itron news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total value of $1,100,313.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,313.73. This trade represents a 29.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $559,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $103,482.40. The trade was a 84.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,905 shares of company stock worth $2,439,202. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

Shares of ITRI opened at $122.63 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

