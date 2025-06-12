Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,191 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.