Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,192 Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of BATS:QJUN opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.77 million, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

