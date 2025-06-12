Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Webster Financial by 171.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 78.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Webster Financial Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of WBS stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.
Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Webster Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $410,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,135.60. This trade represents a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $86,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,373.28. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $934,210. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Webster Financial
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.