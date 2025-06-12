Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Webster Financial by 171.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 78.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of WBS stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $410,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,135.60. This trade represents a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $86,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,373.28. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $934,210. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

