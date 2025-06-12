Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE MGM opened at $33.21 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,077.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.