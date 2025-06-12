Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $499.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.25. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.00 and a twelve month high of $509.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.43.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

