Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 148,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Ashland in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.79 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.17%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

