Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 93,433.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 13,886.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 214,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,693,000 after buying an additional 212,873 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $152.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.74. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.64 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

