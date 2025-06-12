Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

