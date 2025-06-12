Merit Financial Group LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Woodward by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Woodward by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total transaction of $565,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,739 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,998.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.49, for a total transaction of $1,864,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,305.73. This trade represents a 39.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,050 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,077. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $233.05 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $236.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $232.00 price target on Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

