Merit Financial Group LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,027 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 906,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after acquiring an additional 661,194 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 282,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 28,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $33.28.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

