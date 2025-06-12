Merit Financial Group LLC Has $358,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after acquiring an additional 83,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $14,796,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,972,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FJUN opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $53.19.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

