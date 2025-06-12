Merit Financial Group LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4,899.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 180,005 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

