Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 20.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Baidu Stock Up 0.1%

Baidu stock opened at $87.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.75. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

