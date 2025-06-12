Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. PPSC Investment Service Corp raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 446,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 66,582 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $75.20 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $93.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.