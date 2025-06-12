Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $320,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,108,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,862 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,761,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,089,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,919,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22,734.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 764,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 761,393 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 675,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,465,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.0%

IEUR stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

