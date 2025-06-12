Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 224,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

