Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,252,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,360,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,990,000 after buying an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,226,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,752,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,320,000 after buying an additional 1,918,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,932,000 after purchasing an additional 863,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 8,200 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

