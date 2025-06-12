Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,436,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $124.47 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,309.05. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $178,444.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,361.39. The trade was a 93.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

