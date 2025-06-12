Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 663.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $242,475.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,302.65. This trade represents a 15.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $637,338.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,524.72. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,006 shares of company stock worth $2,099,564 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CNA opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

