Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 1.49% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 193,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 74,152 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 84,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of OCTJ stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $24.40.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Cuts Dividend

About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.3115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (OCTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

