Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 938 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,839,000 after buying an additional 2,487,337 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,125,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,624 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $16,253,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $12,625,000.

SILA opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 38.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

