Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hasbro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

