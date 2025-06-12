Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in United Airlines by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

United Airlines Trading Down 5.5%

United Airlines stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

