Millennium Management LLC Buys 17,914 Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) by 130.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Candel Therapeutics were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CADL. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,884,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,836,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,888,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,543,000. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 681,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 376,795 shares in the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Candel Therapeutics

In other news, insider Charles Schoch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $44,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,875.54. This represents a 11.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 31,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $275,871.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 85,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,215.84. The trade was a 26.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.87. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Candel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

