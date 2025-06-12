Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Citi Trends by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Citi Trends by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.
Citi Trends Price Performance
NASDAQ CTRN opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $34.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.
Citi Trends Profile
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
