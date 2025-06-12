Millennium Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,638 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,443,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 71,160 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,144,950.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 85,798 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RPTX opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Repare Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.