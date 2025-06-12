Millennium Management LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Astrana Health by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,355 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASTH opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $620.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASTH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

