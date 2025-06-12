Millennium Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,322 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Waldencast were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Waldencast by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Waldencast by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Waldencast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Waldencast by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Waldencast by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Stock Performance

WALD stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Waldencast plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WALD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Waldencast from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Waldencast from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

Waldencast Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

