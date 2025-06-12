Millennium Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,322 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Waldencast were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Waldencast by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Waldencast by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Waldencast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Waldencast by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Waldencast by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
Waldencast Stock Performance
WALD stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Waldencast plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Waldencast Profile
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
