Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,927 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -1,281.82%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also

