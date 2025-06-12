Millennium Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

