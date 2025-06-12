Millennium Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

