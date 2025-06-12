Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECAT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.0%

ECAT opened at $16.29 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.86%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.