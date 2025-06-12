Millennium Management LLC Sells 146,692 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,692 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 230,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,965,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,589 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,309,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,081,931 shares in the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Foursixthree Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.60. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.79 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.75%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.45%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

