Millennium Management LLC Sells 30,723 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Innospec by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 467,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Down 0.5%

IOSP opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.02. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.06. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.56%.

Innospec declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IOSP shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette sold 446 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $40,420.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,193.11. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

