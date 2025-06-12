Millennium Management LLC Sells 3,879 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

In related news, CFO Greg Robertson sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $25,759.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,254.20. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

BFST stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

