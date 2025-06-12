Millennium Management LLC Sells 56,525 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Zynex, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Zynex had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zynex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Zynex Profile

(Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

